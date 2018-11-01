#GardenRouteFires contained but could possibly change over weekend - officials

The blaze has destroyed 74,000 hectares of vegetation. 18 houses have also been gutted, along with some business properties, and eight people have died.

GEORGE - The wildfire along the Garden Route has been contained for now but that could change this weekend, officials have warned.

The blaze has destroyed 74,000 hectares of vegetation.

Eighteen houses have also been gutted, along with some business properties, and eight people have died.

It’s another cold morning in George, exactly what firefighters and officials have been hoping for since the blaze first broke out last week.

The change in the weather a few days ago, including some light rainfall, came as a welcome relief in aid of firefighting efforts.

A few hotspot areas remain - mainly in De Vlugt where the fire is still actively burning.

Pockets of smoke can still be seen on the mountains above George and Knysna where mop-up operations are underway

Officials on the ground have warned winds could pick up and temperatures could rise again this weekend. This means flare-ups can be expected.

