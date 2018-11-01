[GALLERY] Silent panty protest at gender-based violence summit
Sethembiso Zulu | Activists against women abuse held a silent protest during President Cyril Ramaphosa's keynote address at the gender-based violence summit in Centurion. The women displayed female underwear, calling for action against gender-based violence perpetrators.
More in Multimedia
-
[WATCH] The road to mayor: Plato is sworn in as Cape Town councillor
-
[WATCH] Babalwa Latsha on the future of women's rugby
-
[WATCH] Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow has history of mental illness
-
[WATCH] Two men appear in court for Pete Mihalik murder
-
[WATCH] Firefighters on George blaze: Singing brings us together
-
[WATCH] Nkosi-Malobane: Vlakfontein murder suspect an impostor
-
[WATCH] DA opens criminal case against Zweli Mkhize
-
[WATCH] SABC provides details on massive job cuts
-
[LISTEN] Majority of young people say they would vote EFF - study
-
[WATCH] ICYMI Patricia de Lille resigns as Cape Town mayor
-
[WATCH] Pharrell Williams 'unhappy' with Trump
-
[LISTEN] SA's brand-new bank - Bank Zero Mutual Bank
-
[WATCH] Cat walks the catwalk
-
[LISTEN] Who was murdered advocate Pete Mihalik?
-
[WATCH] In conversation with Patricia de Lille
-
[VIDEO] SANParks employees among 8 killed in George blaze
-
[WATCH] Southern Cape fires: Additional emergency services on standby
-
[WATCH] Jabba remembered as the 'king of Motswako'
-
[WATCH] Lockdown: Inside Leeuwkop maximum security prison
-
[WATCH] Cassper Nyovest: Two weeks ago, Jabba kept telling me he loved me
-
[LISTEN] 'Mangosuthu Buthelezi's collaboration with apartheid began in the 50s'
-
[WATCH] HHP Memorial: Lerato Sengadi: I’ve lost the love of my life
-
[LISTEN] SABC explains why it may retrench 981 employees
-
[VIDEO] Advocate Pete Mihalik shot dead outside son's school
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.