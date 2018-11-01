Farrell to co-captain and start at 10

Alec Hepburn will make his starting debut for England while uncapped players Zach Mercer and Ben Moon are named as finishers.

CAPE TOWN - England head coach Eddie Jones has named Dylan Hartley and Owen Farrell as co-captains in a starting XV which includes 413 caps for their Test against South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday.

Alec Hepburn will make his starting debut for England while uncapped players Zach Mercer and Ben Moon are named as finishers.

George Kruis (Saracens), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs) and Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors) are included for the first time since last season’s Six Nations.

Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers) is named as a finisher having last played for England against Wales in the 2016 Six Nations.

#ENGvSA @EnglandRugby match-day squad for @Springboks Test at Twickenham on Saturday:



15 E Daly

14 J Nowell

13 H Slade

12 B Te’o

11 J May

10 O Farrell

9 B Youngs



1 Al Hepburn

2 D Hartley

3 K Sinckler

4 M Itoje

5 G Kruis

6 B Shields

7 T Curry

8 M Wilson — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) November 1, 2018

#ENGvSA @EnglandRugby replacements for @Springboks Test:



16 J George

17 B Moon

18 H Williams

19 C Ewels

20 Z Mercer



21 D Care

22 G Ford

23 MTuilagi — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) November 1, 2018

Jones feels their short trip to the Iberian Peninsula will pay dividends this weekend.

“We’ve become very well organised in our set piece and have done a lot of good work in Portugal over the last week. We have put in a new defence system and our attack looks more organised than it was on the South Africa tour.”

Jones touched on England’s opponents the Springboks, whom they lost to 2-1 in a series earlier this year.

“Against South Africa, you have got the physical battle up front and then you have to be tactically smart in how you attack against them. We need to find ways to gain momentum, then once we find momentum, convert that to points.

“We are really excited to be back at Twickenham Stadium. It’s been a long time and we can’t wait to play in front of 82,000 fans.”