[EXCLUSIVE] Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange retires

JOHANNESBURG - Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange has confirmed to Eyewitness News that she has retired from the South African Police Service and as the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner.

After 35 years of service, she has decided to spend more time with her family.

De Lange served her last day on Wednesday, saying she wants to spend more time with her family.

In June, it was reported that she was forced out of the service but that decision was reversed and she remained on.

The lieutenant general says after 35 years in the SAPS, the time is right for her to step down.

“I worked through the ranks in the police as a constable up until as a lieutenant general with a clean record, loyalty, honesty and no disciplinary action. I feel that it’s time I leave the organisation and be with my family.”

She insists the decision to retire was hers alone.

“Honestly, this time, I was not pushed at all. This is a voluntary decision and I’m leaving the organisation.”

Police management have yet to comment on this development.