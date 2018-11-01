Popular Topics
Ex-Pikitup MD to take Public Protector's report on review

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that Amanda Nair had flouted municipal finance and procurement legislation and grossly mismanaged the company.

Pikitup garden site in Linden. Picture: EWN
Pikitup garden site in Linden. Picture: EWN
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Pikitup managing director Amanda Nair says she will take the Public Protector's damning report implicating her in criminal activity on judicial review.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane released the report in Pretoria on Wednesday, finding that Nair had flouted municipal finance and procurement legislation and grossly mismanaged the company.

Nair parted ways with Pikitup in September 2016. The former MD says she and her lawyers have been engaging with the Public Protector on this report for the last three years.

“Our experience is that the Public Protector hasn’t really taken on board any input that we’ve made, and the final report confirms that. My legal team and I have decided to take the report on review [and] we have a six months’ window within which to do that.”

Nair rejects Mkhwebane’s findings against her.

“The report is fully written; it does not reflect an understanding of the legal framework that operates within either local government or company environments.”

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has welcomed the report, saying the city will engage with Pikitup on the findings and remedial action.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

