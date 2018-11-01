Economic growth must better the lives of all people - Ramaphosa
The president spoke at the Discovery Leadership Summit in Sandton on Thursday, saying he is happy that government and business are no longer enemies.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says while economic growth is important for the country, it must be inclusive and address the exclusion of black people for the achievement of a free and equal South Africa.
The president spoke at the Discovery Leadership Summit in Sandton on Thursday, saying he is happy that government and business are no longer enemies.
Ramaphosa says while economic growth is vital for efforts to reduce poverty, create employment and better the lives of all people, it is not sufficient to create an equal society.
“If we are to achieve a South Africa that is free, equal and prosperous, we must strive for growth that is inclusive and sustainable.”
He has explained how economic growth can be inclusive.
“This means, in the first instance, that growth must address the exclusion of black and women South Africans. It must create employment on a massive scale, bringing into the mainstream economy millions of young black men and women.”
Ramaphosa says it’s this kind of growth that will bring millions of young people into the mainstream economy.
