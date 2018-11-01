Dros rape accused referred for psychiatric evaluation
Nicholas Ninow is facing charges including rape and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
JOHANNESBURG – The Pretoria Magistrates Court has referred a man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant for a psychiatric evaluation.
Nicholas Ninow is facing charges including rape and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
It’s understood the 20-year-old followed the little girl to the bathrooms at the restaurant and raped her last month.
Ninow has made his third court appearance on Thursday morning while political parties, NGOs and activists attend proceedings.
The State says it's best that the 20-year-old is referred to Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital for mental observation, a suggestion the defence seconded.
The State says it has been in contact with the hospital, saying a bed should be available for Ninow by 28 November and that he will get admitted as soon that happens.
Defence lawyer Riaan du Plessis says Ninow has a history of mental illness in his family.
The community, including activits, under the banner ‘Not in My Name’ are planning to speak to the prosecutor handling the matter, pleading once more that Ninow not get bail.
