Denel reveals R1.8bn loss in 2017/18 financial year
The new Denel board says 2017/2018 has been a tough financial year.
CAPE TOWN - Denel has appointed forensic investigators to probe tender irregularities at the state arms company, with irregular expenditure of R500 million over the past financial year.
After a delay in tabling its annual financial statements, it's now been revealed that following seven years of modest profits, the arms company has suffered a R1.8 billion loss in the 2017/18 year.
There was no bailout for Denel when Finance Minister Tito Mboweni made his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) last week.
But Treasury has extended Denel's R3.43 billion guarantee to allow it to borrow more money.
The new Denel board says 2017/2018 has been a tough financial year. Governance lapses, mismanagement and poor contract execution have led to the liquidity crunch.
It's already used R2.8 billion of its government-backed guarantee.
The MTBPS notes that Denel will struggle to settle its maturing debt, and it will have to consider selling non-core assets to improve its liquidity. But its annual report says that it was able to raise R2.8 billion in the investor market in September.
As part of its turnaround plan, it's winding down Denel Asia, a subsidiary that was in partnership with Gupta company VR Laser.
Denel is also looking at the possibility of entering into joint ventures to increase exports.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Business
-
Mkhize: I was not aware of fraudulent operations at VBS
-
Give it away, it won't fly - economist on SAA
-
SABC considers closing some provincial offices to cut costs
-
Nicky Oppenheimer accuses Malusi Gigaba of lying to the House
-
Motsepe: Private sector key to addressing poverty in SA
-
Google workers walk out to protest office harassment, inequality
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.