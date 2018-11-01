Denel reveals R1.8bn loss in 2017/18 financial year

The new Denel board says 2017/2018 has been a tough financial year.

CAPE TOWN - Denel has appointed forensic investigators to probe tender irregularities at the state arms company, with irregular expenditure of R500 million over the past financial year.

After a delay in tabling its annual financial statements, it's now been revealed that following seven years of modest profits, the arms company has suffered a R1.8 billion loss in the 2017/18 year.

There was no bailout for Denel when Finance Minister Tito Mboweni made his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) last week.

But Treasury has extended Denel's R3.43 billion guarantee to allow it to borrow more money.

The new Denel board says 2017/2018 has been a tough financial year. Governance lapses, mismanagement and poor contract execution have led to the liquidity crunch.

It's already used R2.8 billion of its government-backed guarantee.

The MTBPS notes that Denel will struggle to settle its maturing debt, and it will have to consider selling non-core assets to improve its liquidity. But its annual report says that it was able to raise R2.8 billion in the investor market in September.

As part of its turnaround plan, it's winding down Denel Asia, a subsidiary that was in partnership with Gupta company VR Laser.

Denel is also looking at the possibility of entering into joint ventures to increase exports.

