De Lille takes respite from politics, for now

CAPE TOWN – Former Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has called it her long walk to freedom, and now she is finally kicking back.

On Thursday morning, she tweeted a picture of herself spending time with her beloved Huskies but the respite won't last long.

She's given the City of Cape Town and the Democratic Alliance (DA) 15 days to file a full record of proceedings that led to a controversial report recommending that she face criminal charges.

De Lille has left the mayorship behind and she’s updated all her social media accounts to reflect this.

Now calling herself the "Aunty to the People of South Africa" and "an activist for equality and redress", she's not expected to hold off on the fight for long.

In a notice filed with the High Court on Wednesday, De Lille is requesting the City of Cape Town to file a full record of proceedings including recordings, and minutes or hand-written notes on the decision to adopt Bowman report on misconduct.

The city may also file reasons for its decision.

The city has been given two weeks to indicate whether it will oppose De Lille's application to have the report reviewed and set aside.