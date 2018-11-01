Dan Plato to be sworn in as new CT mayor

The DA says Plato will now work to fix the damage done to governance systems in the City of Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Incoming City of Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato will be sworn in as a councillor on Thursday morning.

This follows Patricia de Lille officially stepping down from the mayoral position on Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH: De Lille resigns as Cape Town mayor

De Lille announced her decision to leave both her position as mayor and the Democratic Alliance (DA) member on the steps of the Western Cape High Court after she filed papers to challenge findings made in the Bowmans report on Thursday.

The DA's Natasha Mazzone says Plato will now work to fix the damage done to governance systems in the City of Cape Town.

“We look forward to incoming Mayor Dan Plato restoring high levels of service delivery and focusing on leading the fight against crime, gangsterism, unemployment and improving services in all parts of the City..."

But De Lille on Wednesday not only Tweeted "Knock out pending," but the former mayor also did not hold back when addressing media outside court.

Knock out pending..... pic.twitter.com/P8kY81zWOU — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) October 31, 2018

“You're dealing with an organisation that's rudderless, that's leadership that can't keep direction and really, you know what, I'm free now, I'm free from this oppression and abuse..."

Mazzone says they expect the constant insults from De Lille to be ongoing.

The party says they wish De Lille well for her future endeavours.

Thank you, baie dankie, enkosi, shukran to all the people of Cape Town for your faith in me and for working with me for the past 7 years. It was an honour to serve the people of this beautiful city. pic.twitter.com/AWoLl5SKZe — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) October 31, 2018

