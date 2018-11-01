Ramaphosa given deadline to discipline Gigaba

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has instructed both Ramaphosa and Parliament to take steps against Gigaba.

PRETORIA - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has advised President Cyril Ramaphosa to take 'appropriate disciplinary action' against Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba.

The advocate released her investigation report on Gigaba at a briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday and relates to a High Court finding last year that the minister had deliberately told untruths under oath.

The findings against Gigaba were made in litigation between the department and company Fireblade Aviation related to a VIP terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.

Mkhwebane has instructed both Ramaphosa and Parliament to take steps against Gigaba.

“The president must advise the Public Protector of action taken by the president within 20 days and the Speaker of the National Assembly must be within 30 days and provide the Public Protector with an implementation plan on steps to be taken to address the minister for breaching the code.”

The Democratic Alliance’s John Steenhuisen, who lodged the complaint against the minister, has urged the president to immediately fire what he has termed a constitutional delinquent.

Gigaba’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

SUPPORT FOR MKHWEBANE

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and other organisations have now come forward to support Mkhwebane's recommendation.

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage said: “Here we have someone that favoured the Guptas, now suddenly holding someone to account. This is good for society; it’s good that the Public Protector has taken a stance."

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)