Concerns after 2 elderly people killed in CT
A 92-year-old woman's body was found by police late Tuesday in Retreat.
CAPE TOWN - Two elderly people have been murdered in Cape Town this week.
A 92-year-old woman's body was found by police late Tuesday in Retreat. On Monday, a 63-year-old woman was found under her bed in Mitchells Plain.
Police have opened murder cases in both matters.
Organisation Age-in-Action says it strongly condemns the acts of violence.
Social work supervisor Terri Casper said: “What Age-in-Action is seeing is an increase in economic abuse of the older persons where the South Africa Social Security Agency grant is the only income in the household. And sometimes this can lead to physical and psychological abuse of the older persons.”
