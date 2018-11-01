Cobras seal fourth four-day series win over Dolphins

The Cape Cobras beat the Dolphins by five wickets on day 4 of their Cricket South Africa Four-Day series match at Newlands and strengthen their grip at the summit of the series table.

The win over the Durban franchise is the Cobras; fourth consecutive win in this year’s competition and they remain unbeaten so far in red ball cricket.

The visiting Dolphins side batted first on a spicy Newlands wicket, which the Cobras seam duo of Mtiwekhaya Nabe (5/60) and the veteran Protea Vernon Philander (2/34) tore into the Dolphins batting line-up, bowling them out for 225 in 59.3 overs.

Nabe was particularly impressive with his maiden First-Class five-wicket haul in only his 22nd appearance.

It wasn’t all plain sailing for Ashwell Prince’s men as they slumped to 65 for 5 in their reply. Robbie Frylinck was the chief destroyer, dismissing the Cobras' top order cheaply with his figures of 5/86 and was ably assisted by young seamer Okuhle Cele who took 3/61.

The Cobras recovered brilliantly on day 2 with a brilliant partnership between Pieter Malan and Philander, who both scored brilliant hundreds to lead their side to 337 in their first innings.

The Dolphins started their second innings on a great note, with a half-century stand between openers Sarel Erwee (54) and Vaughn van Jaarsveld (44) before Tladi Bokako and Dane Paterson dismissed the top order, leaving the Dolphins in a precarious position.

Dane Vilas (71) and Sibonelo Makhanya (53) led the recovery with patient fifties, but Paterson returned to obliterate the middle and lower orders with figures of 6/63, bowling the Dolphins out for 282 and setting themselves a modest target of 171 runs on day 4.

The Cobras hit an early speed bump when they were reduced to 84/4 at lunch on the last day, but Kyle Verrynne’s 46 of 65 and Aviwe Mgijima’s unbeaten 43 of 119 guided the side to a five-wicket victory.