Cobras seal fourth four-day series win over Dolphins
The Cape Cobras beat the Dolphins by five wickets on day 4 of their Cricket South Africa Four-Day series match at Newlands and strengthen their grip at the summit of the series table.
JOHANNESBURG - The Cape Cobras beat the Dolphins by five wickets on day 4 of their Cricket South Africa four-day series match at Newlands and strengthen their grip at the summit of the series table.
The win over the Durban franchise is the Cobras; fourth consecutive win in this year’s competition and they remain unbeaten so far in red ball cricket.
The visiting Dolphins side batted first on a spicy Newlands wicket, which the Cobras seam duo of Mtiwekhaya Nabe (5/60) and the veteran Protea Vernon Philander (2/34) tore into the Dolphins batting line-up, bowling them out for 225 in 59.3 overs.
Nabe was particularly impressive with his maiden First-Class five-wicket haul in only his 22nd appearance.
It wasn’t all plain sailing for Ashwell Prince’s men as they slumped to 65 for 5 in their reply. Robbie Frylinck was the chief destroyer, dismissing the Cobras' top order cheaply with his figures of 5/86 and was ably assisted by young seamer Okuhle Cele who took 3/61.
The Cobras recovered brilliantly on day 2 with a brilliant partnership between Pieter Malan and Philander, who both scored brilliant hundreds to lead their side to 337 in their first innings.
The Dolphins started their second innings on a great note, with a half-century stand between openers Sarel Erwee (54) and Vaughn van Jaarsveld (44) before Tladi Bokako and Dane Paterson dismissed the top order, leaving the Dolphins in a precarious position.
Dane Vilas (71) and Sibonelo Makhanya (53) led the recovery with patient fifties, but Paterson returned to obliterate the middle and lower orders with figures of 6/63, bowling the Dolphins out for 282 and setting themselves a modest target of 171 runs on day 4.
The Cobras hit an early speed bump when they were reduced to 84/4 at lunch on the last day, but Kyle Verrynne’s 46 of 65 and Aviwe Mgijima’s unbeaten 43 of 119 guided the side to a five-wicket victory.
Popular in Sport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.