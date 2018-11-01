Chris Brown to 'significantly' increase child support payments
The singer currently pays his former partner $2,500 a month to support their daughter Royalty, and though he's not planning to hand over her requested $21,000 a month, he is set to up the sum considerably following months of discussions in mediation.
The Loyal hitmaker currently pays his former partner $2,500 a month to support their daughter Royalty, and though he's not planning to hand over her requested $21,000 a month, he is set to up the sum considerably following months of discussions in mediation.
And sources told TMZ the 29-year-old musician is also planning to buy a house for Guzman and has agreed to pay over $100,000 of her legal fees, with insiders explaining they are now getting on much better than they previously were.
In September, the singer argued Royalty would be "spoilt" if he increased his payments in line with Guzman's request or gave her the $250,000 in retroactive child support she had also asked for.
He argued in court documents: "Providing a four-year-old with everything she demands could be harmful and is not in her best interest."
Guzman has also claimed that Brown only has Royalty for 20% of the time, but the singer is adamant he has her for at least 12 days a month.
He outlined that he pays $6,000 a month for a private school, covers her medical expenses and pays for a nanny - even though Guzman's mother takes care of Royalty - as well as coughing up $1,770.98 a month in vacations and travel, $1,516.59 for gifts and entertainment, and another $419 for activities.
Brown accused Guzman of using their little girl as a pawn and he's made it clear on his documents that he's not willing to pay the $21,000 per month she has reportedly requested, but he is happy to increase it to $9,813 a month.
He also claimed that the pair only slept together once and she didn't tell him she was pregnant until Royalty was born but, even then, she allegedly withheld custody from him when he refused to cough up more money in support.
The case continues.
