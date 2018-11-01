Popular Topics
CapeNature's alcohol, illegal substance ban at 2 nature reserves takes effect

The organisation says alcohol and substance abuse has dire implications for millions of South Africans as it contributes towards many ills such as crime.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
49 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - CapeNature has implemented an alcohol and illegal substances ban at the Limietberg and Assegaaibosch Nature Reserves' picnic areas.

The ban takes effect on Thursday.

The organisation says alcohol and substance abuse has dire implications for millions of South Africans as it contributes towards many ills such as crime.

CapeNature says to continue to conserve nature for a sustainable future, it must ensure that they are proactive in striking the balance between social challenges and protecting these world heritage sites.

The organisation's Marietjie Engelbrecht: “CapeNature is promoting a safer nature experience for all by implementing a no alcohol and illegal substance ban at both the Limietberg and Assegaaibosch Nature Reserves' picnic areas.”

