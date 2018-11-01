CapeNature's alcohol, illegal substance ban at 2 nature reserves takes effect
The organisation says alcohol and substance abuse has dire implications for millions of South Africans as it contributes towards many ills such as crime.
CAPE TOWN - CapeNature has implemented an alcohol and illegal substances ban at the Limietberg and Assegaaibosch Nature Reserves' picnic areas.
The ban takes effect on Thursday.
The organisation says alcohol and substance abuse has dire implications for millions of South Africans as it contributes towards many ills such as crime.
CapeNature says to continue to conserve nature for a sustainable future, it must ensure that they are proactive in striking the balance between social challenges and protecting these world heritage sites.
The organisation's Marietjie Engelbrecht: “CapeNature is promoting a safer nature experience for all by implementing a no alcohol and illegal substance ban at both the Limietberg and Assegaaibosch Nature Reserves' picnic areas.”
Popular in Local
-
Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow referred for psychiatric evaluation
-
3 injured in shooting outside Zuurbekom church
-
Brett Herron resigns from DA, Cape Town City Council
-
Ramaphosa given deadline to discipline Gigaba
-
Heavy rain to hit Gauteng, KZN & Mpumalanga
-
Give it away, it won't fly - economist on SAA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.