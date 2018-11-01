Calls mount for Ramaphosa to fire Gigaba
After having his sexual act video go viral and being labelled unethical and a liar in Parliament, Malusi Gigaba probably thought his week could not get any worse.
PRETORIA - Calls are mounting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire his controversy-plagued Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released a report on Wednesday afternoon, which found Gigaba had violated both the Constitution and the executive ethics code for lying under oath in court.
The offending statements were made in litigation between the department and company Fireblade Aviation related to a VIP terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.
Then Mkhwebane made an announcement.
“I find that the allegation that Minister Gigaba violated the Constitution and the Executive Members Act and whether he told untruth under oath, was substantiated.”
The Democratic Alliance’s John Steenhuisen says Gigaba has had a most inglorious career, Congress of the People’s Dennis Bloem says the minister is an embarrassment and a disgrace and both want him fired.
Gigaba has not yet commented on this latest development.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
