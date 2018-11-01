Brett Herron resigns from DA, Cape Town City Council
Two other councillors also resigned yesterday, bring to nine the total number of DA councillors who have left the party this past week.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's transport mayoral committee member Brett Herron has resigned as a councillor and member of the DA.
This follows Patrica De Lille's resignation from the party on Wednesday.
Incoming mayor Dan Plato was this morning been sworn in as a councillor and will be elected mayor next Tuesday.
READ: Brett Herron's resignation letter
Brett Herron Resignation by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
