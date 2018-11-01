Banyana to play Ghana in international friendly

Banyana Banyana and the Black Stars last met in the 2016 AFCON in Cameroon, with Ghana emerging victorious 1-0 in the third/fourth place playoff.

JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana will face the Ghana women’s national team in an international friendly on Sunday 11 November, which will form part of their Africa Cup of Nations preparations starting on 17 November.

The two countries will face off at the Accra Sports Stadium, the venue for the final and also Banyana’s last group stage clash against Zambia in the tournament.

South Africa has been drawn in Group B alongside Nigeria, Kenya and Zambia, while Ghana will take on Cameroon, Mali and Algeria in Group A.

