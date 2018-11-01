Asia Argento wants to fall in love again

The 43-year-old actress was left devastated after the TV chef took his own life in June at the age of 61.

LONDON - Italian actress Asia Argento has admitted she wants to find love again following the suicide of her partner Anthony Bordain in June.

The 43-year-old actress was left devastated after the TV chef took his own life in June at the age of 61, and although she is still currently trying to process her grief over his passing she will try and find happiness with a man again in the future.

Appearing with her director father Dario Argento on Italian TV programme the Maurizio Costanzo Show, she said: "I'm not in love right now. But I'd like to fall in love with someone again, I'd like to feel that thing again. I will try in the future, but now it is really hard because I just lost my partner last June. And it's hard for me to trust someone at the moment."

Argento - who has children Anna Lou, 17, and Nicola, 10, from past relationships - also opened up about Bordain's struggle with depression and admitted the 'Parts Unknown' would keep his unhappiness hidden from people.

She said: "It's been a tragic event. We had been together for two years. He was depressed but didn't let other people see that."

It has been a tough few months for Argento following an accusation made by her The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things co-star Jimmy Bennett that she had unlawful sex with him at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Marina del Rey, California, when he was 17 and she was 37, one year below the state's legal age of consent.

The xXx star has fought hard to clear her name of any wrongdoing and has claimed that it was her former friend Jimmy who sexually assaulted her, leaving her frozen in fear when he pounced on her.

Appearing on Italian talk show Non è l'Arena in October, she said: "He literally jumped on me; he put me sideways across the bed. He did what he had to do. It probably last for two minutes, he had an orgasm and didn't use a condom ... After that I was cold, unable to move. Shocked, I asked him afterwards why he had done this, he told me, 'You have been my sexual fantasy since I was 12.' And then he took a selfie with me. How can you sexually assault a man? How can you make a guy have an erection without him wanting to?"

For her appearance on that programme, Argento also brought with her proof that she had seen a therapist for trauma in July 2013, a few months after the sexual encounter with Jimmy.