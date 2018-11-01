6,800 Gauteng pupils yet to be placed in schools

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says 6,800 pupils have not yet been placed.

He was speaking at a media briefing in Joburg on Thursday.

During the week, about 16,000 learners had not yet been placed.

Lesufi had been confident that all learners would be placed, but he has admitted that his department has not managed to meet that target.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi to announce school placement figures today. #SchoolsAdmissions #GDE RN pic.twitter.com/uZvhpWppzQ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 1, 2018

He says parents of the 6,800 learners who could not be placed, will be given other options but it will be in schools further away from their homes.

“If these parents agree, we can then place them by Monday. We have unleashed a team to go and persuade the parents that we will place their children outside the areas they have applied.”

He says some schools in Pretoria and Kempton Park are no-go areas as they are completely full.

