4 wounded in Cape gang-related shooting

CAPE TOWN - Gang-related shootings continue ahead of the anti-gang unit's formal launch in Cape Town on Friday.

Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Athlone on Wednesday. The incident left four men, aged between 27 and 69, wounded.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says: “No one has been arrested at this stage. The victims were transported to a medical facility for treatment. We appeal to anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.”

The unit was deployed to Lentegeur on Sunday.

