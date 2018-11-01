4 wounded in Cape gang-related shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Athlone on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - Gang-related shootings continue ahead of the anti-gang unit's formal launch in Cape Town on Friday.
Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Athlone on Wednesday. The incident left four men, aged between 27 and 69, wounded.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says: “No one has been arrested at this stage. The victims were transported to a medical facility for treatment. We appeal to anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.”
The unit was deployed to Lentegeur on Sunday.
WATCH: Cele announces deployment of anti-gang unit in Hanover Park
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
