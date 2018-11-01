-
3 injured in shooting outside Zuurbekom church
At least 6 cars riddled with bullets are at the scene of the shooting.
JOHANNESBURG - At least 3 people have been injured in a shooting in Zuurbekom in the west of Johannesburg.
At least 6 cars at the scene are believed to have been involved in the shooting.
#ZuurbekomShooting At least 3 people have been injured in a shooting in Zuurbekom in the west of Johannesburg. CE pic.twitter.com/WTiK36N1mm— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 1, 2018
#ZuurbekomShooting At least 6 cars riddled with bullets can be seen at the scene of the shooting . CE pic.twitter.com/DFAcoWsZ8C— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 1, 2018
#ZuurbekomShooting The shooting took place outside a church. It is believed that two rival church groups were involved. CE— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 1, 2018
More details to follow.
