Pete Mihalik murder accused to remain in custody

The two men appeared in a heavily guarded courtroom as armed anti-gang unit members stood behind the dock.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects in the assassination of prominent defence Advocate Pete Mihalik will remain in custody.

The men appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate Court on Thursday. They have also been charged with the attempted murder of his eight-year-old son, who was wounded during the shooting in front of his school in Green Point, on Tuesday morning.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Eric Ntabazalila said: “They might be further charges that might be added at a later stage, but for now there are only four charges. They have been remanded to Sea Point police station because they might be some security challenges if they’re referred to other prisons like Pollsmoor.”

The State says the men face a schedule 6 offence, which means it believes the murder was planned. Both the accused are from KwaZulu-Natal.

