What if De Lille withdraws her resignation?
Wednesday is meant to be Mayor Patricia de Lille's last day in office, two months after she agreed to a deal that would see the DA drop charges against her.
CAPE TOWN - As Patricia de Lille prepares to make a public statement about whether she will step down as Cape Town mayor on Wednesday Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has appealed to her to honour the agreement for her to resign.
Wednesday is meant to be De Lille's last day in office, two months after she agreed to a deal that would see the DA drop charges against her.
But last week, two forensic reports adopted by the Cape Town council accuses her of maladministration in the city.
She's since announced she will head to court to challenge the reports.
In the meantime, Maimane is calling on her to be honourable to the agreement she signed.
“I have a resignation letter, that’s the basis upon in which I work from, and I would like for us to honour the agreements that we make because that’s what makes us who we are. To say you are an honourable member, then you need to honour things that you agreed to do.”
Maimane says while he acknowledges the role De Lille played in the struggle against apartheid, she must answer to allegations against her.
“We can’t cover up allegations of corruption.”
So, what happens if De Lille withdraws her resignation today?
“The retraction of her resignation will be something that she will need to explain,” Maimane added.
WATCH: In conversation with Patricia de Lille
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
