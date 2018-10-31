[WATCH LIVE] SABC briefs media on its financial situation

The broadcaster has announced it intends to shed more than 900 permanent jobs as well as more than 1,200 freelancers.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) chief operations officer Chris Maroleng is briefing the media on the broadcaster's dire financial state on Wednesday.

