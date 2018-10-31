MEC: Vlakfontein murder suspect a con man
Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says the man known as Ernest Khoza has been identified as one of the suspects in the murder of seven people.
VLAKFONTEIN - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says the authorities believe the man they're looking for in connection of the murders in Vlakfontein is a con man and imposter.
The MEC says the case is being investigated by the Hawks who are searching for Ernest Khoza.
She paid a visit to the family of the victims on Wednesday.
Nkosi-Malobane says the man known as Ernest Khoza has been identified as a suspect behind the killings.
He has been staying with the family for the past three months.
Another man who is also suspected to be involved is in the murders is currently in police custody.
The MEC says early investigations show Khoza is an imposter who posed as a relative of the deceased.
“We believe that he’s a Zimbabwean national, although he claims he’s from South Africa and his surname is Khoza. What we found in documents through our investigation is contradictory to what he told the family and the neighbours about who he was.”
Nkosi-Malobane says she is confident police will make a breakthrough soon.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
