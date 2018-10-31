Vlakfontein family murder: Neighbours didn't trust man sought by police
Authorities have identified Ernest Khoza as a person of interest in the hope that he will be able to assist with the investigation.
VLAKFONTEIN - Community members and neighbours say they have been suspicious for some time of the man wanted in connection of the killing of seven people in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg.
Four children and three women - all from the same family - were killed and buried under a heap of sand in a house in the area.
The room in the main house where the four other bodies were found #Vlakfontein. AJ pic.twitter.com/EnT4IgWRtV— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 31, 2018
Neighbours claim Khoza arrived in the area less than three months ago claiming to be a long-lost son of one of the victims.
They say he claimed he was a medical doctor at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.
A next-door neighbour who spoke to Eyewitness News on condition of anonymity says the man police are looking for told her the family had gone to KwaZulu-Natal when she inquired where they were last Sunday.
“We heard that they went to KZN because the mother was sick and they had to change her from one hospital to another. We took it like that and we didn’t suspect anything.”
Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane visited Khoza's family in Vlakfontein to offer support.
#Vlakfontein Gauteng MEC for community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane arrived at the home of the 7 murdered family BD pic.twitter.com/VHQyAY3Xtd— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 31, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
