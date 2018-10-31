VBS scandal: Zweli Mkhize has ‘no recollection’ of R2m donated to ANC
Zweli Mkhize's statement comes after the 'Sunday Times' reported that the party profited by R2 million through a 'donation' from the bank towards its election campaign.
JOHANNESBURG - Local Government Minister Zweli Mkhize has denied assisting VBS Mutual Bank in securing funding from municipalities when he was still the treasurer general of the African National Congress (ANC).
Mkhize's statement comes after the Sunday Times reported that the party profited by R2 million through a “donation” from the bank towards its election campaign.
The paper alleged that Mkhize, who was then treasurer general, was at the centre of securing this amount from VBS.
It reported that Mkhize was in contact with Tshifhiwa Matodzi over the R2 million the party needed in 2016 in exchange for raising money from municipalities and state institutions.
Mkhize has confirmed that he did meet with the VBS management and directors, but says this was a formally arranged meeting with the ANC’s treasurer general’s office, to introduce the bank to the organisation and to “make one understand its business model”.
In a statement, the minister says the meeting was never about favours for the bank, adding that he was unaware of the bank’s relationship with municipalities.
He also says he has no direct knowledge or personal recollection of the R2 million donation by VBS during his tenure as the ANC’s treasurer.
Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has opened a criminal case against the minister in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Public Protector: President must discipline Gigaba for lying under oath
-
Pete Mihalik's unnatural death not a surprise to his father
-
Patricia De Lille resigns as Cape Town Mayor and DA member
-
'Sharing sex video a violation of Malusi Gigaba's privacy'
-
Kind tow truck driver rewarded with almost R20k for helping mom, daughter
-
It almost certainly wasn’t a hack, expert on Gigaba video leak
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.