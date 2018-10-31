VBS scandal: Zweli Mkhize has ‘no recollection’ of R2m donated to ANC

Zweli Mkhize's statement comes after the 'Sunday Times' reported that the party profited by R2 million through a 'donation' from the bank towards its election campaign.

JOHANNESBURG - Local Government Minister Zweli Mkhize has denied assisting VBS Mutual Bank in securing funding from municipalities when he was still the treasurer general of the African National Congress (ANC).

Mkhize's statement comes after the Sunday Times reported that the party profited by R2 million through a “donation” from the bank towards its election campaign.

The paper alleged that Mkhize, who was then treasurer general, was at the centre of securing this amount from VBS.

It reported that Mkhize was in contact with Tshifhiwa Matodzi over the R2 million the party needed in 2016 in exchange for raising money from municipalities and state institutions.

Mkhize has confirmed that he did meet with the VBS management and directors, but says this was a formally arranged meeting with the ANC’s treasurer general’s office, to introduce the bank to the organisation and to “make one understand its business model”.

In a statement, the minister says the meeting was never about favours for the bank, adding that he was unaware of the bank’s relationship with municipalities.

He also says he has no direct knowledge or personal recollection of the R2 million donation by VBS during his tenure as the ANC’s treasurer.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has opened a criminal case against the minister in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)