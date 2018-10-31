VBS fallout: West Rand Municipality workers protest over unpaid salaries
Workers locked the mayor and councillors inside the municipal chambers, calling on them to come up with a solution.
JOHANNESBURG - West Rand District Municipality workers shut down municipal offices on Wednesday, protesting over unpaid salaries and other employee benefits.
The workers say this month's salaries have not been paid and benefits, such as medical aid and pension funds, have been deferred in the past three months.
The west rand municipality hasn't paid their councillors and employees from October, today's councillors meeting has been canceled , the West Rand municipality invested 77million in the #VBSBankHeist pic.twitter.com/G3tbSOSYyq— M A N S E F F (@vanPeeblez) October 31, 2018
An employee employee shared his frustration.
“The council is bankrupt [and] it does not have money to pay even the salaries of employees and councillors. Now, workers have closed the mayor, speaker, and councillors into a council setting. Workers are saying they’re not going to go until salaries are paid today.”
The municipality invested R77 million in the embattled VBS Mutual Bank.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
