Today is the last day to file your tax returns

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

Today is the last day to file your tax returns

Sars says taxpayers who miss Wednesday’s deadline will be fined between R250 and R15,000 if not using the e-filing system.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Wednesday is the last day you can file your tax returns and if you haven't, steel yourself for long queues at South African Revenue Service (Sars) branches.

Sars says taxpayers who miss Wednesday’s deadline will be fined between R250 and R15,000 if not using the e-filing system.

The revenue service says its e-filing channel has experienced 99.7% uptime this tax season.

Employer Interim Reconciliation submissions are also due on Wednesday while provisional taxpayers using the e-filing system have until the end of January next year.

Sars says contact centres will be open from 8 am to 6 pm on Wednesday.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA