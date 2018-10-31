Today is the last day to file your tax returns
Sars says taxpayers who miss Wednesday’s deadline will be fined between R250 and R15,000 if not using the e-filing system.
JOHANNESBURG - Wednesday is the last day you can file your tax returns and if you haven't, steel yourself for long queues at South African Revenue Service (Sars) branches.
The revenue service says its e-filing channel has experienced 99.7% uptime this tax season.
Employer Interim Reconciliation submissions are also due on Wednesday while provisional taxpayers using the e-filing system have until the end of January next year.
Sars says contact centres will be open from 8 am to 6 pm on Wednesday.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
