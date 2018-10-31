The gloves are off: De Lille launches fightback against DA

CAPE TOWN – Outgoing Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has launched a scathing attack on her political foes, saying she is confident of clearing her name in the Western Cape High Court.

De Lille announced that she would step down as mayor at 7pm on Wednesday night and was walking away from the Democratic Alliance (DA).

She is challenging reports from law firm Bowmans after it was recommended that De Lille be criminally charged with wrongdoing.

De Lille took the opportunity to take aim at all those she felt have wronged her, comparing the moment of her resignation to the moment the nation achieved freedom in 1994.

She is known for her feistiness but on Wednesday afternoon on the steps of the High Court the gloves were well and truly off.

Knock out pending..... pic.twitter.com/P8kY81zWOU — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) October 31, 2018

No-one was safe from her barbs, including the council speaker Dirk Smit.

“He must live with his conscience; I’ve publicly said that he is a liar.”

She also slammed the party she has called her political home for almost a decade, saying “They are real drama queens, they are just looking for drama.”

De Lille also criticised the people who alleged she was up to dodgy dealings, calling them stupid.

“Those idiots have continued to smear my name.”

She also hit out at the firm of attorneys that authored the two reports on her.

“I also have evidence to suggest that Bowmans was colluding with politicians. As you know by now, the city has paid more than R5 million to Bowmans.”

De Lille's promised more of her trademark fire saying that once again, she wants to clear her name, but further than that she's been cagey about the prospect of returning to politics.

WATCH: De Lille announced her resignation as Cape Town Mayor

