Taxpayers urged to use Sars eFiling service instead of branches

There’s a fine of between R250 and R15,000 for taxpayers who miss the deadline.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) says its branches are packed on Wednesday and are currently experiencing high call volumes as tax return season closes on 31 October.

The revenue service says their offices will be open until 6pm.

They have urged people to use the eFiling service, which is currently running smoothly, as opposed to going to a branch.

Sars spokesperson Janine Mqulwana says, “We’re encouraging taxpayers to rather opt for eFiling as opposed to going to a branch. EFiling has experienced 99.7% to 100% uptime during the tax season. So, it’s completely reliable, free and 100% operational.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)