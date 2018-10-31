Surgery students using mobile phones struggle to use their hands - expert

A leading British medical academic says youngsters are watching TV, playing on computers and using their mobile phone rather than traditional hobbies such as sewing.

LONDON - A leading British medical academic says the increasing amount of screen time being noted among younger people has resulted in surgery students struggling to use their hands.

The professor says youngsters are watching TV, playing on computers and using their mobile phone rather than traditional hobbies which involve using their hands more dexterously.

Imperial College London's Professor Roger Kneebone claims students have become "less competent and less confident" in using their hands.

The professor of surgical education says youngsters spend too long in front of screens using their hands in two-dimensional ways.

He is urging education bosses in the United Kingdom to include a more rounded education encouraging students to learn sewing, woodwork or to play an instrument.

This he believes teaches more dexterous three-dimensional hand movements essential to a good surgeon.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)