Solinas calls for Chiefs to show character in SuperSport TKO clash
Chiefs are feeling the pressure from their 2-1 loss to their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in a league encounter over the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs head coach Giovanni Solinas has called on his troops to show more character when they face SuperSport United in the Telkom Knockout last 8 encounter in Durban on Sunday.
Chiefs are feeling the pressure from their 2-1 loss to their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in a league encounter over the weekend and they come up against a SuperSport side that has already knocked them out of a cup competition this season.
United booted Chiefs out in the semifinal of the MTN8 competition, which they went on to lose in the final to Cape Town City. Chiefs also do not have a great record against Matsatsantsa, having failed to beat the men from Tswane in the last eight occasions which will undoubtedly swing the clash in SuperSport’s favor when they meet at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Solinas says the team needs to dust themselves off and show character on Sunday.
“This cup is very important for us as Kaizer Chiefs and it’s a crucial game against SuperSport. After the derby loss, this becomes a really tough game for us, but we need a reaction, we need to fight, and we need to believe in ourselves because not a lot of people believe in us and we need to show some character in this difficult situation.
“SuperSport is a tough team to play, they have knocked us out of a cup competition already this season and they always compete in cup finals, so it's going to be a difficult game for us.”
The Italian believes that he along with his technical staff also need to show character and mental toughness to get the club the positive results that it needs to try and end their trophy drought this season.
“We need to show a strong mentality because in a big club we need this. Us as coaches, the players and everyone in the club needs to show some strong character and mentality because the pressure and expectations are very high at this club.”
