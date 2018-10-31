Shutting down some stations to reduce emissions not a solution - Eskom
Greenpeace published a report this week, revealing that Mpumalanga is the world's largest air-pollution hot spot mainly because of Eskom's coal-powered fire stations.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says shutting down some of its power stations to reduce emissions would have dire consequences.
The organisation said if the power utility could not afford to quickly develop technology to reduce emissions, then it should consider shutting down some of its power stations.
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says this is not a solution.
“You leave a lot of people in the dark... if you do close it down, you will leave some 3,000 people in the dark.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
