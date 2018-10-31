Sentencing of former Parktown Boys’ assistant coach postponed again
The former Parktown Boys’ assistant water polo coach has been found guilty of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of common assault.
JOHANNESBURG – The former Parktown Boys’ assistant water polo coach convicted for sexual crimes will only be sentenced next month after another postponement in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.
The 22-year-old Collan Rex made another brief appearance on Wednesday morning.
He’s been found guilty of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of common assault.
Before court proceedings began on Tuesday morning, parents of some pupils at Parktown Boys' High confronted Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona demanding to know why things have not changed at the school since the scandal broke.
But Mabona urged them to respect the work of the school governing body, saying the department could not dictate what decisions needed to be made.
Meanwhile, a parent whose child was sexually abused by the former assistant water polo coach has described how the teenager has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital and that he hopes he will be able to write his matric exams soon.
Rex who entered the courtroom wearing tinted sunglasses was supported by members of his family.
His case will be heard again on 27 November this year.
Popular in Local
-
Pete Mihalik's unnatural death not a surprise to his father
-
Kind tow truck driver rewarded with almost R20k for helping mom, daughter
-
SABC attempts to recover money from irregularly appointed employees
-
Nicky Oppenheimer accuses Malusi Gigaba of lying to the House
-
'Sharing sex video a violation of Malusi Gigaba's privacy'
-
More questions raised around Vlakfontein murders
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.