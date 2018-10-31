Sentencing of former Parktown Boys’ assistant coach postponed again

The former Parktown Boys’ assistant water polo coach has been found guilty of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of common assault.

JOHANNESBURG – The former Parktown Boys’ assistant water polo coach convicted for sexual crimes will only be sentenced next month after another postponement in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.

The 22-year-old Collan Rex made another brief appearance on Wednesday morning.

He’s been found guilty of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of common assault.

Before court proceedings began on Tuesday morning, parents of some pupils at Parktown Boys' High confronted Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona demanding to know why things have not changed at the school since the scandal broke.

But Mabona urged them to respect the work of the school governing body, saying the department could not dictate what decisions needed to be made.

Meanwhile, a parent whose child was sexually abused by the former assistant water polo coach has described how the teenager has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital and that he hopes he will be able to write his matric exams soon.

Rex who entered the courtroom wearing tinted sunglasses was supported by members of his family.

His case will be heard again on 27 November this year.