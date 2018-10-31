Popular Topics
Second suspect in Pete Mihalik murder case questioned

In the latest development in the investigation into Mihalik's murder, police took in a second suspect for questioning on Tuesday night.

Police and forensic experts comb the scene of a shooting after prominent advocate Pete Mihalik was gunned down outside a Cape Town school on 30 October 2018. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
Police and forensic experts comb the scene of a shooting after prominent advocate Pete Mihalik was gunned down outside a Cape Town school on 30 October 2018. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
24 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – A second suspect is being questioned in connection with the murder of high-profile defence advocate Pete Mihalik.

The 50-year-old was killed in a hit on Monday in Green Point while his eight-year-old son was also wounded.

In the latest development in the investigation into Mihalik's murder, police took in a second suspect for questioning on Tuesday night.

The first suspect was brought in by the police's Anti-Gang Unit just hours after Tuesday's shooting.

Police say the two haven't been charged.

Mihalik was shot dead in his car while dropping off his son at school.

His teenage was with them but managed to flee as a gunman opened fire.

VIDEO: Advocate Pete Mihalik shot dead outside son's school

