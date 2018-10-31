SABC to offer some staff alternative employment options

Chief operations officer Chris Maroleng says there will be a critical skills audit and those who don’t qualify may fall victim to retrenchments.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says it will offer some of its employees affected by the looming retrenchments with alternative employment, and if they decline, they will have to forfeit their severance pay.

The organisation announced on Wednesday that it was technically insolvent and too broke to operate.

The company’s wage bill constitutes almost half of its R6 billion revenue.

Chief operations officer Chris Maroleng says there will be a critical skills audit and those who don’t qualify may fall victim to retrenchments.

He says the SABC will undergo restructuring to a fit-for-purpose stature.

“We’ll be looking at the appropriate ratio of staff to managers, and that calculation ultimately related to our assessment will basically help us determine the measures we need to take in order to resize.”

WATCH: SABC provides details on massive job cuts

Meanwhile, the SABC says it’s in the process of recovering money from employees who were appointed irregularly by the previous management.

The public broadcaster says it has approached the Labour Court to have irregular appointments and promotions declared invalid.

At the same time, on Tuesday, the Communications Workers’ Union (CWU) said it did not agree with the company’s intention to retrench employees.

The SABC halted the process earlier in October after a meeting with unions where it was agreed that a Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration facilitator would be appointed to deal with the matter.

However, the CWU’s Aubrey Tshabalala said that process had not taken place.

LISTEN: SABC explains why it may retrench 981 employees

Additional reporting by Sifiso Zulu.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)