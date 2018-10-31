SABC to offer some staff alternative employment options
Chief operations officer Chris Maroleng says there will be a critical skills audit and those who don’t qualify may fall victim to retrenchments.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says it will offer some of its employees affected by the looming retrenchments with alternative employment, and if they decline, they will have to forfeit their severance pay.
The organisation announced on Wednesday that it was technically insolvent and too broke to operate.
The company’s wage bill constitutes almost half of its R6 billion revenue.
Chief operations officer Chris Maroleng says there will be a critical skills audit and those who don’t qualify may fall victim to retrenchments.
He says the SABC will undergo restructuring to a fit-for-purpose stature.
“We’ll be looking at the appropriate ratio of staff to managers, and that calculation ultimately related to our assessment will basically help us determine the measures we need to take in order to resize.”
WATCH: SABC provides details on massive job cuts
Meanwhile, the SABC says it’s in the process of recovering money from employees who were appointed irregularly by the previous management.
The public broadcaster says it has approached the Labour Court to have irregular appointments and promotions declared invalid.
At the same time, on Tuesday, the Communications Workers’ Union (CWU) said it did not agree with the company’s intention to retrench employees.
The SABC halted the process earlier in October after a meeting with unions where it was agreed that a Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration facilitator would be appointed to deal with the matter.
However, the CWU’s Aubrey Tshabalala said that process had not taken place.
LISTEN: SABC explains why it may retrench 981 employees
Additional reporting by Sifiso Zulu.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Business
-
Struggling to cope, South Africans can’t afford tax increases - Outa
-
Mantashe: New Mining Charter woos investors
-
Pikitup employees could face criminal charges over financial misconduct
-
Birthday blues for bitcoin as investors face year-on-year loss
-
[WATCH] SABC provides details on massive job cuts
-
Taxpayers urged to use Sars eFiling service instead of branches
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.