SABC attempts to recover money from irregularly appointed employees

The SABC says it has approached the Labour Court to have irregular appointments and promotions declared invalid.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says it's in the process of recovering money from employees who were appointed irregularly by the previous management.

This comes as the broadcaster intends to shed more than 900 permanent jobs as well as more than 1,200 freelancers.

SABC group executive for Human Resources Jonathan Thekiso said: “We are approaching the Labour Court in terms of seeking relief around the recovery of money to make sure that we are recovering under the stipulations of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.”

RETRENCHMENTS SLAMMED

On Tuesday, the Communications Workers' Union (CWU) said it did not agree with the company's intention to retrench employees.

The SABC halted the process earlier this month after a meeting with unions where it was agreed that a Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration facilitator would be appointed to deal with the matter.

However, the CWU's Aubrey Tshabalala said that process had not taken place.

“We’re waiting to go to the CCMA and all of a sudden now they release this into the public and we find that as a bizarre approach by the SABC.”

Tshabalala said the broadcaster had not consulted government.

meanwhile, the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media & Allied Workers Union's (Bemawu) Hannes du Buisson said the SABC was going about this process the wrong way.

“We believe that the SABC has not done proper homework on this issue, the time span that they had to come up with the positions and the number of people has been very short.”

Bemawu said should the SABC fail to follow proper processes in letting go of its employees, it will be left with no choice but to take steps against it.

Du Buisson said: “If the SABC does not follow due process, we will approach the Labour Court to interdict the SABC and compel it to follow due process.”

