Public Protector: President must discipline Malusi Gigaba for lying under oath
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has ordered President Ramaphosa to take appropriate disciplinary action against Malusi Gigaba, and file her office's report with the National Assembly.
PRETORIA - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has directed President Cyril Ramaphosa to take appropriate disciplinary action against Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba for lying under oath in court.
The matter relates to the Fireblade VIP airport terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.
In December last year, in litigation between the department and the company, the High Court found Gigaba deliberately told untruths.
Mkhwebane says the president must discipline Ggaba for several violations.
Gigaba will also be required to account to Parliament.
#PublicProtector Mkhwebane: I sent Gigaba a notice to afford him an opportunity to respond to the provisional findings. Gigaba did not respond. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 31, 2018
More details to follow.
