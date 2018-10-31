PowerBall Results: Tuesday 30 October 2018

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 30 October are as follows:

Powerball results: 19, 20, 24, 27, 29 PB: 19

PowerballPlus results: 22, 28, 31, 36, 40 PB: 14

For more details visit the National Lottery website.