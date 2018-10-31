Police still questioning 2 men in connection with Pete Mihalik murder

The defence advocate was shot and killed outside a school in Green Point, Cape Town, on Tuesday while dropping off his son.

CAPE TOWN - Police are still questioning two men in connection with the murder of defence advocate Pete Mihalik.

Mihalik was shot and killed outside a school in Green Point, Cape Town, on Tuesday while dropping off his children.

His eight-year-old son was also wounded in the shooting and his teenage daughter managed to flee the scene.

A man was brought in by the anti-gang unit just hours after the shooting and on Tuesday night a second was taken in.

The police have 48 hours to question the pair.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana says, “Two men are being questioned in connection with the murder that occurred on Tuesday morning. No one has been charged at this stage. Our investigation is ongoing.”

VIDEO: Advocate Pete Mihalik shot dead outside son's school

The motive behind the murder is still unclear.

In recent months, Mihalik has argued on behalf of the likes of Colin Booysen, the brother of Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen, and counted 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield among his client list.

Earlier this year, he argued in the bail application of Nafiz Modack and his four co-accused whom the State believes are involved in a protection racket in Cape Town.

Investigating officer Charl Kinnear alleged Mihalik solicited a bribe for returning a firearm used in a crime.

Mihalik’s associate Noorudien Hassan was gunned down in a similar incident in Lansdowne two years ago.

LISTEN: Who was murdered advocate Pete Mihalik?

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)