Police still questioning 2 men in connection with Pete Mihalik murder
The defence advocate was shot and killed outside a school in Green Point, Cape Town, on Tuesday while dropping off his son.
CAPE TOWN - Police are still questioning two men in connection with the murder of defence advocate Pete Mihalik.
Mihalik was shot and killed outside a school in Green Point, Cape Town, on Tuesday while dropping off his children.
His eight-year-old son was also wounded in the shooting and his teenage daughter managed to flee the scene.
A man was brought in by the anti-gang unit just hours after the shooting and on Tuesday night a second was taken in.
The police have 48 hours to question the pair.
Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana says, “Two men are being questioned in connection with the murder that occurred on Tuesday morning. No one has been charged at this stage. Our investigation is ongoing.”
VIDEO: Advocate Pete Mihalik shot dead outside son's school
The motive behind the murder is still unclear.
In recent months, Mihalik has argued on behalf of the likes of Colin Booysen, the brother of Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen, and counted 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield among his client list.
Earlier this year, he argued in the bail application of Nafiz Modack and his four co-accused whom the State believes are involved in a protection racket in Cape Town.
Investigating officer Charl Kinnear alleged Mihalik solicited a bribe for returning a firearm used in a crime.
Mihalik’s associate Noorudien Hassan was gunned down in a similar incident in Lansdowne two years ago.
LISTEN: Who was murdered advocate Pete Mihalik?
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Patricia De Lille resigns as Cape Town Mayor and DA member
-
Pete Mihalik's unnatural death not a surprise to his father
-
Kind tow truck driver rewarded with almost R20k for helping mom, daughter
-
'Sharing sex video a violation of Malusi Gigaba's privacy'
-
Public Protector: President must discipline Malusi Gigaba for lying under oath
-
Nicky Oppenheimer accuses Malusi Gigaba of lying to the House
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.