Pikitup employees could face criminal charges over financial misconduct
The Public Protector released her investigation report in Pretoria on Wednesday which found violations of procurement policies, as well as recruitment and selection policies.
PRETORIA - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has instructed Pikitup management to lodge criminal complaints against numerous current and former employees, including former managing director Amanda Nair, found to have committed financial misconduct.
The advocate released her investigation report in Pretoria on Wednesday which found violations of procurement policies, as well as recruitment and selection policies.
Pikitup terminated Nair’s contract in September 2016 following accusations of nepotism, corruption and mismanagement.
Mkhwebane’s investigation found widespread maladministration and corruption.
“All those employees and former employees who are implicated in this report, who have committed financial misconduct, they should open a criminal case.”
Nair may be held personally liable for certain costs.
“Pikitup should institute a civil litigation to recover unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure by Ms Nair in her personal capacity for all the financial misconduct identified.”
Mkhwebane has instructed that all relevant staff receive procurement training.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
