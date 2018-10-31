Pete Mihalik's unnatural death not a surprise to his father
Seventy-two-year-old Janos Mihalik says his son's death comes after a difficult time for the family.
CAPE TOWN – Criminal defence advocate Pete Mihalik's unnatural death does not come as a surprise to his father.
That's what 72-year-old Janos Mihalik shared with Eyewitness News as he explained some of the strife his family has endured.
Mihalik was shot dead and his eight-year-old son was wounded outside Reddam House School in Green Point on Tuesday.
His teenage daughter managed to get out of the car when a suspect on foot opened fire.
South African Police Service Anti-Gang Unit detectives have been interrogating a suspect.
Speaking to EWN after his son's murder, Janos says Mihalik's death comes after a difficult time for the family.
“He was supposed to come see me on my birthday which is on Friday. He went through difficult times but he stopped drinking.”
Janos suggests unnatural deaths are not new for the family as his own wife and his late son's wife committed suicide.
The grieving father says his daughter also died of unnatural causes.
He says the murder is tragic and he hopes police catch his son's killer.
Police say a multi-disciplinary team is working on the case.
VIDEO: Advocate Pete Mihalik shot dead outside son's school
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
