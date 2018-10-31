De Lille not leaving office without a fight
The outgoing Cape Town mayor is heading to the Western Cape High Court to review and set aside findings contained in the Bowmans forensic investigation reports
CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille is not leaving her office without a fight.
The outgoing Cape Town mayor is on Wednesday afternoon heading to the Western Cape High Court to review and set aside findings contained in the Bowmans forensic investigation reports.
City Council has adopted findings that De Lille be criminally charged for interfering with and preventing findings of an internal investigation to be translated to the council.
De Lille’s Twitter feed was riddled with cryptic messages on Tuesday.
She pointed to the date on which she sent her resignation letter to Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane, stressing it’s not her formal resignation letter to Council Speaker Dirk Smit.
Smit on Tuesday announced he laid criminal charges against both De Lille and the City’s Transport Mayco Member Brett Herron for their alleged involvement in maladministration and corruption.
The embattled mayor argues one of the reports clears her from any wrongdoing, while the other makes findings against her.
One report outlines De Lille and former City Manager Achmat Ebrahim’s failure to report the matter to council was a failure of their duties in respect of the Municipal Systems Act’s Disciplinary Regulations.
The other states she sought to “influence and persuade Ebrahim from referring the allegation of misconduct to council”, but that nothing in the law prevented him from reporting the matter to council himself.
WATCH: In conversation with Patricia de Lille
Well, then the Speaker is lying to you. https://t.co/ty39o2ZBYG— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) October 30, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
