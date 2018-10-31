Patricia De Lille resigns as Cape Town Mayor and DA member

Wednesday will be Patricia de Lille's last day in office as Cape Town Mayor, two months after she agreed to a deal that would see the DA drop charges against her.

CAPE TOWN – Outgoing Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille is leaving the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The revelation followed shortly after an announcement that she's stepping down as mayor.

De Lille finally shed light on whether she’ll vacate her position or not. She says she’ll effectively cease to be mayor on Wednesday at 7pm.

De Lille addressed the media outside the Western Cape High Court where she has filed papers to challenge two forensic reports.

The city council has adopted and acted on a recommendation that she be criminally charged for alleged wrongdoing.

De Lille says the Bowmans reports are politically manipulated and contradictory. She also alleges the law firm has colluded with city officials.

De Lille says she puts her faith in the independence of the judiciary.

The outgoing mayor says this is a dent in her career, but not the end of her career. She says she’s leaving the DA and will ensure she clears her name in public.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)