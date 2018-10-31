Parktown Boys' former assistant coach to be sentenced
Collin Rex has been convicted of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of common assault.
JOHANNESBURG – The sentencing of former Parktown Boys’ assistant water polo coach Collan Rex is expected to be handed down on Wednesday morning at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.
The court has acquitted him of more than 140 other counts due to a lack of evidence.
The former polo coach has been acquitted of charges including attempted murder, rape, sexual grooming and exposing minors to pornography.
Last month, acting Judge Peet Johnson said Rex was an open and credible witness who accepted responsibility for his crimes.
Johnson said based on the former assistant coach’s own admission in court, he has no reason to reject his evidence about the abuse.
The judge said he found some witnesses who testified to be unconvincing and doubtful.
