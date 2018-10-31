One dead, three wounded in blast in Russian security service building

The building houses the FSB security service in Arkhangelsk in northern Russia.

MOSCOW, Russia - One person was killed and three injured when an explosive device went off on Wednesday inside a building housing the FSB security service in Arkhangelsk in northern Russia, an official said.

"An explosive device went off," a spokesman for the regional governor told AFP. "One person was killed and three others were hospitalised."