New Sol Plaatje mayor among 9 expelled ANC councillors

The party took the decision on Friday after the members voted against fellow party members and then mayor Mangaliso Matika.

CAPE TOWN – Newly-appointed Sol Plaatje Municipality executive mayor Pule Thabane is among nine councillors expelled from the African National Congress (ANC).

The party took the decision on Friday after the members voted against fellow party members and then mayor Mangaliso Matika.

The ANC has since closed the municipal offices until the council matter has been resolved.

“Mr Pule [Thabane] is there, but he’s not operating from his mayoral office because the South African Police Service still needs to sweep his office. Only then can he go back to his office, once the police have given him the thumbs up,” says manager in the speaker’s office Simon Jonas.

Jonas says councillors are working from home.

“They’re still participating as councillors, despite not participating in the activities of the organisation. Organisationally they’ve been expelled by the ANC, as a party. But in terms of responsibilities as councillors, they can still function and attend meetings.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)