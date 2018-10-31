MPs berates SAPS top brass for lack of transparency in police corruption

National Commissioner Khehla Sitole and his boss Police Minister Bheki Cele appeared before Parliament’s Scopa to brief it on two dodgy contracts.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) have berated the police’s top management for not being transparent in dealing with police corruption.

National Commissioner Khehla Sitole and his boss Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday appeared before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) to brief it on two dodgy contracts.

One of the contracts is with Forensic Data Analysts (FDA) which the police accused of compromising national security when the company shut down three police IT systems because of a contractual dispute.

Thursday’s meeting had to be cut short after a request from the police to discuss certain sensitive matters behind closed doors.

But parliamentarians like the African National Congress’ Nyami Booi took offence and accused Sitole of not taking Parliament seriously.

“The effect of what you’re doing is undermining Parliament, preventing the public from getting information and making Parliament ineffective in its work.”

Committee chairperson Themba Godi scolded the police for not bringing the correct information.

“We’re not being unreasonable. We’re not requesting anything new. We’re saying the police came here and were prepared to give us a report that had nothing to do with what we’d requested, like a student who answers in the examination and give wrong answers altogether.”

The committee had to adjourn proceedings to allow police time to present the correct information.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)